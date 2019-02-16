More clouds than sun expected today

It was a foggy morning for some of us, and we’ll keep a good bit of cloud cover today. Highs will be near 70 this afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but our Mardi Gras parades today look pretty dry.
Patchy fog is possible again tonight with lows in the mid 60s.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a small chance for rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. As a cold front pushes offshore on Monday, our highs will cool down into the mid 60s. More rain will be possible. We’ll have a decent chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.