Mardi Gras mayhem continues on the Coast

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - “Laissez les bons temps rouler” will be heard throughout the Coast this weekend as residents and visitors continue celebrating the Mardi Gras season.
There’s several parades throughout the Coast where residents and visitors can let the good times roll!
- The Second Liners March through downtown Biloxi starts at one.
- The annual Elks Mardi Gras parade rolls through Ocean Springs at one.
- Krewe Unique rolls right behind the Elks Mardi Gras parade scheduled at 2 p.m.
- Over in west Harrison County, the Pass Christian Carnival Association invites kids of all ages to its annual parade starting at 1 p.m.
Then on Sunday, participants can head over to Harrison County and check out the Lizana Mardi Gras parade,
