KAFB issues statement after U.S. Senate hears testimony concerning allegations of mold in military housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Families living in military housing are saying their living conditions weren’t up to proper standards.
Now they’re wanting action on Capitol Hill. The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services heard testimony this week regarding the current condition of military housing,
“I am here today on behalf of military families from every branch and rank,” said Crystal Cornwall, of of the three representatives who spoke their concerns and grievances in the congressional hearing. “We ask that you act on our testimonies and ensure that military families receive safe, habitable and functional housing and a better and more accountable way to solve problems that arise.”
Cornwall’s husband was actually stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi for a period of time. She went on to talk a little about her experiences with the military housing.
“I first became aware of the crisis-level military housing issues at Keesler Air Force Base where termites fell out of the light fixtures in to our bed. Later at Camp Pendleton, we lived with pervasive mold issues and unjustifiable move out charges. At Keesler, the housing office staff told me termites in your home are to be expected because of the region.”
Col. Debra Lovette, 81st Training Wing commander, issued a statement in response to the congressional hearings.
“The health, safety and security of our service members and their families is a top priority here at Keesler Air Force Base. Our members work, live and play in the same communities in which we serve and it’s vital they are happy and healthy. Furthermore, we take all resident complaints very seriously and ensure they are acted upon by Hunt Military Communities and their staff. Additionally, we provide our members support in the form of our Housing Liaison Office, our first sergeants and all members can use their chain of command to report issues they feel are not being properly addressed.”
Hunt Miliatary Communites operates housing on Keesler Air Force Base and the company is the largest owner of military housing in the nation.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.