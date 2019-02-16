Ingalls executives volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - They’re no strangers to shipbuilding, but when it comes to building a house, it’s a different story.
“I have absolutely no experience in construction,” laughed Edmond Hughes, Ingalls Vice President of Human Resources and Administration. “I’ve traded my Ingalls hard hat for a Habitat hard hat for this morning.”
Hughes was one of several of the company’s executives learning some new skills Saturday to lend a helping hand for Habitat for Humanity.
Ingalls Shipbuilding has volunteered with Habitat for more than a decade, and for the past several years, the senior leadership team has jumped on board as well.
“It’s extremely important for our organization to give back to the community in a meaningful way, and this is one of those opportunities," Hughes said. “As leaders in our organization, we think it’s extremely important to help support the communities where we live and work.”
At least 30 Coast organizations and groups have volunteered with the construction of this house. That help is invaluable.
“It’s just neat to kind of see people who have been given a place of influence and how much they care, and they’re willing to kind of roll their sleeves up and get in there with people who are just doing it day in and day out," said Paul Waters, site supervisor for Habitat for Humanity.
That work puts the dream of becoming a homeowner one step closer to reality for a deserving family.
“It’s here to like help someone just be empowered and accomplish their goals, and home ownership just being a big goal for most people," Waters said.
“I was just a part of helping to do that today, and giving back to others is important to me personally, but it’s important to our community," Hughes said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Habitat for Humanity at 228-678-9110 for more information.
