Danny Glover upholds promise, visits Boys and Girls Club

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Danny Glover was a big name at the Boys and Girls Club steak and steak dinner last summer but was disappointed that he couldn’t meet any of the club’s members.
He made a promise to Robin Roberts that he would return, and Friday he upheld that promise, taking a break in between filming the third Jumanji movie to make the trip to Mississippi.
“In some sense, because I did not get a chance to be here and to hear the sounds of young children,” Glover said. “To hear the sounds of the people who are the beneficiaries of this community project right here. I wanted that.”
An activist since college, Glover consistently backs humanitarian efforts and drums up major support from his fans and followers. Despite his influence, he said he has no intentions to start a foundation of his own.
“It’s not what I do personally. It’s what I can contribute to the whole process, a process that is a collective process, not just in my case, a project as an individual.” Glover said.
He sees that collective process working effectively in the partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast and the Pass Christian School District.
“In the Pass Christian School District, we have a belief that students excel when there is a shared responsibility for their learning,” said Superintendent Carla J. Evers.
The club's board members and the district officials spend time structuring the projects the children do in conjunction with what they are learning the classroom and use that to measure their overall success.
“You structure self-esteem, you structure all of the things that children will need as they move in each day each of their development and growth until adulthood,” Glover said.
Glover said the one thing people should take away from his visit is to invest in their community in some capacity, big or small.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.