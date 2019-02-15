WATCH: Dog tries to hog all the attention meant for her human sister

Havertown, PA (Gray News) – Sibling rivalries, most families have them at one time or another.
Shannon Worley Redheffer has two babies: 9-month-old Savannah, her human child, and Caroline, her 7-year-old canine “offspring.”
A Facebook video shows Caroline with her full-blown jealousy on display as she tries to grab the lion’s share of “dad’s” attention.
“My husband had just come home from being away for the weekend and of course Caroline needs to be greeted as well,” Redheffer said.
“She likes to interject herself when anyone pays attention to Savannah first.”
Caroline, save a little for your human sister.
