Warmer with spotty showers possible

The air will feel less crisp today. This is because the dry high pressure that was with us the last few days has now moved eastward away from us. The clockwise flow around that high pressure’s circulation will pull warm and moist Gulf air right into South Mississippi for the next several days. This will lead to warmer, cloudier, and eventually rainier conditions in the coming days. For today, skies will be cloudy with cool morning temperatures in near 60 and warm afternoon temperatures in the 60s on the coast and the 70s inland. There will be a few spotty showers around but any rainfall should be brief and light today. Not everybody will see rain today in South MS. And for those that do, it will not last very long.