Topship’s 1,000 jobs won’t be coming to Gulfport

A statement issued from the Mississippi Development Authority Friday said, “The state agreed to give the company $11 million in grants and incentives, as well as a $25 million grant from the Katrina CDBG fund. Topship was not able to produce the investment or the jobs as previously announced. The state statute authorizing the incentives expired on Dec. 31, 2018, which voided the agreement. Topship did not receive any state funds for this project.”