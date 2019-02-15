St. Jude Dream Home celebrates floor signing

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Landon Green subdivision is near completion. One of the final elements of the build is the signing of the sub-floor of the house. Friday, St. Jude supporters and patient families scribbled words of hope, happiness and well-being for the family that is to win the house.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in association with Elliott Homes, built this year’s home. Bo McMurphy, chief operation officer of Elliot Homes, said that the floor signing is a very special event for many reasons.
“It’s kind of a significant event. It means the construction of the home is nearing completion. It’s a chance for everybody that’s put in their time, hard work, love and labor to come in and pull together and wish the new family well wishes and bless the house," McMurphy said.
In addition to the $370,000 house, those that purchase tickets have the opportunity to win countless other gifts sponsored by Gulf Coast businesses. A list of the gifts can be found on the St. Jude website.
Whether or not your name is drawn, your donation will go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and help support the fight to end childhood cancer.
