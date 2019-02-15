Spending bill keeps government open and Pass restaurant happy

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Now that the spending bill has been signed, those in South Mississippi who were directly or indirectly affected by the recent government shutdown can breathe a sigh of relief.
The three-week wait to see if the extension would be made permanent was about as hard as the shutdown itself.
At Savory Roots in Pass Christian, business is back to normal.
“We’re doing just about the same amount of numbers as we were doing before the shutdown,” said owner Jessica Calvert.
Now that she knows the good times will continue to roll, Friday was like a mini-celebration.
“It’s like Christmas,” she said with a laugh as she prepared lunch for customers. “Almost like we should give out free cookies or something, right?”
The month-long shutdown hurt the business, particularly with its food truck at Stennis Space Center.
“There was no profit,” she said. “It was real quiet. I wasn’t able to have all the employees work that I normally have work, and so we're just super thankful that it’s over and done with.”
The wait during the three-week temporary reprieve while Congress and President Donald Trump wrestled with issues was almost as hard.
“Nerve wracking, because we didn’t know how long it was going to last, when was it going to be over with,” Calvert said.
Employee Jacarda Robinson runs the food truck at Stennis.
“We went from doing maybe 100 people a day to sometimes 40 to 60 people,” she said.
That was stressful for everyone.
“Trying to figure out as far as hours, picking up extra shifts because we had to close down early some days because it cost too much to be open," Robinson said.
Now Robinson shares what everyone else is feeling.
“I’m just relieved. I’m so happy,” she said. “Just makes me feel good.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.