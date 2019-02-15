Page 13: A gift store in Ocean Springs is like a museum

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Coastal Magpie sells art and gifts, but it’s a collection of unusual antiques that makes it unique. From the outside, Coastal Magpie looks like your ordinary small downtown Ocean Springs shop. Inside, it’s anything but typical.
The husband-wife team of JoAnn Wheeler and Jarrett Potter sells gifts, art and antiques. The antiques are everywhere. It’s like a treasure hunt.
“People come in and they ask, where are the antiques? I say they’re all around you. You just have to look for them. Our furniture, our fixtures, our sign, it’s everything in here. We sell it all,” Wheeler said.
You never know what you’ll stumble on, like a rare early 20th century armadillo hide bag and basket from Texas.
“These two bags actually went to the 1904 World’s Fair. These are the only ones known to be in Mississippi. They’ve never been customer owned,” according to Potter.
You might be wondering, where does all the stuff come from.
“We’re not going to divulge our secrets. We go all over the country. We go to antique sales and estate sales. We use word of mouth about private collections. We just find stuff all over the place,” Wheeler said.
Beyond the collection of novel antiques, Wheeler said the shop is committed to featuring local artists.
“We have such a diverse culture down here and so many talented people. We like to draw from the pool of artists we find here on the Coast," she said.
Coastal Magpie loves finding antiques and collectibles with a South Mississippi connection.
“We found two panels that came off of the old reception desk from the Biloxi Hotel on Highway 90. They’re condos now. We even have the reception bell,” Potter said.
Coastal Magpie reflects the charm of Ocean Springs. Drop in. It’s not just a shopping experience; it’s an adventure.
