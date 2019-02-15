New fire station adds to new growth in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -Gulf Park Estates/St. Andrews Fire Protection District Chief Wayne Emile will soon have the department’s new fire truck parked at a piece of land near Gulf Park Estates when it becomes a new fire station and sheriff’s substation.
“This is a booming area out here,” Emile said. “We have a large department, 45 members who mostly live around here. This will be a closer station to grab equipment and apparatus.”
Jackson County District 5 supervisor Randy Bosarge said the new station and new engine go along with the new growth in this part of the county east of Ocean Springs.
"We’ve noticed over the years that our un-incorporated areas are the growth areas,” Bosarge said.
One of several growing areas is where subdivisions like South Pointe are popping up and pouring in more residents, which means increased fire protection is becoming a top priority.
"This area is several square miles, and there’s probably over 8,000 people in this area, and it’s growing,” Bosarge added.
Currently there are two small fire stations that serve the 8,000 residents of this un-incorporated area of Jackson County.
"Our other two stations are in the flood zone, so during storms this is a perfect place to keep our gear high and dry and for us to move our equipment. We’ve got a new truck and a new rescue boat, so it’ll be nice to spread it out to all three of our locations,” Emile added.
For Emile, three locations are better than two as he and his team make plans to cover this area that’s expanding in several directions.
"Once this fire station sheriff’s sub-station is complete, then I’m looking to do one in Vancleave also,” Bosarge said.
