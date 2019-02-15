Lady Bulldogs keep playoff hopes alive with win over Pearl River

POPLARVILLE, MS (MGCCC) - In the midst of an incredibly tight MACJC South playoff battle, Mississippi Gulf Coast got an incredibly important victory Thursday night at archrival Pearl River, winning 68-49 in Poplarville.
"That felt wonderful," said Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams.
Amber Sutton (Fr., Jackson/Madison Central) hit a flurry of 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter and finished with 11 points. Kayla Simmons (Fr., Brandon/Brandon) also had 11.
Daphane White (Fr., Gulfport/St. Martin) had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Breannah McCullah (So., Edwards/Raymond) also had 10 points while dishing out five assists and getting five rebounds.
Gulf Coast (12-7, 8-4 MACJC South) is now tied with Co-Lin for second in the division, a game ahead of Pearl River and East Central with two to play. The Lady Bulldogs play their last home game Monday when No. 4 Jones visits Perkinston. Tipoff for Sophomore Night at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by as many as 11 in the second quarter, but got things turned around with a change in tactics.
"We started off in that 1-3-1, and they moved the ball very well," Adams said. "They were able to knock down some 3's we weren't able to get to. Midway through the second quarter, we made an adjustment and went man. We played great defense and pushed them off that 3-point line."
Gulf Coast trailed PRCC (14-7, 7-5) just 25-24 at halftime, then exploded with a 22-7 third quarter.
“We slowed the ball down,” Adams said. “We started moving the ball really well. Instead of taking quick shots, we got better shots. Our shooters knocked down some big shots, especially in the second half.”