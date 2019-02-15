Isolated, light showers expected this weekend

It is more humid today because the high pressure that brought us so much sunshine the past two days has shifted east. Around the backside of that high is a southerly flow ushering in warm and moist air. This will lead to warmer, cloudier, and eventually rainier conditions in the coming days. Not everybody will see rain, and for those who do, the showers will be light and short-lived. We will also have to deal with patchy fog once again.
Any showers will make the roads quite slick. So travel safely. Our highs are going to be in the upper 60s to low 70s today and over the next several days.
This weekend we are expecting a few showers, but we are not looking at a washout. In fact, the showers will be isolated on Saturday and could take a short break for the lunchtime and afternoon hours on Saturday. Sunday we have a slightly higher rain chance, but it still doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing heavy rain. The heavier rain continues next week.
I would keep your umbrella with you through the next week or so. We are going to be in a wet pattern, and next week looks even wetter. Rain chances will increase as a front will be stalled through the area.