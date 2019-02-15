Isolated, light showers expected this weekend

It is more humid today because the high pressure that brought us so much sunshine the past two days has shifted east. Around the backside of that high is a southerly flow ushering in warm and moist air. This will lead to warmer, cloudier, and eventually rainier conditions in the coming days. Not everybody will see rain, and for those who do, the showers will be light and short-lived. We will also have to deal with patchy fog once again.