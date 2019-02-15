Isolated, light showers expected this weekend

Friday in South Mississippi will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Any showers will be light and short lived, but they can also make the roads quite slick. So travel safely. Our highs are going to be in the upper 60s to low 70s today and over the next several days.
This weekend we are expecting a few showers, but we are not looking at a washout. In fact, the showers will be isolated on Saturday and could take a short break for the lunchtime and afternoon hours on Saturday. Sunday we have a slightly higher rain chance, but it still doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing heavy rain. The heavier rain continues next week.
I would keep your umbrella with you through the next week or so. We are going to be in a wet pattern, and next week looks even wetter. Rain chances will increase as a front will be stalled through the area.