Elderly couples reflect on 50 years of marriage

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day is about sharing love, but WDAM met two Pine Belt couples who wanted to spread knowledge on how to maintain a successful marriage.
The Nettles have been married for 53 years and the Hickmans have been married for 51 years.
“It might be 53 years because we couldn’t remember which year we got married,” said 92-year-old Harry Hickman.
WDAM sat down with both couples and asked what it takes to keep a marriage going for more than half of a century.
“It amazes me,” said 90-year-old Carol Hickman. “Every day of my life I think why do I still.... He doesn’t bore me or anything.”
70-year-old Sandra Nettle said she believe the main reason for the longevity in their marriage is due to compassion, empathy, love, and God.
Sandra and Raymond Nettles first started dating when she was 17 and he was 19.
“I remember it very well,” said 72-year-old Raymond Nettles. "I picked the phone up and I said I think I’m going to give this girl a call. I was a little nervous. I was afraid she’d say no.
Of course, Sandra eventually said yes but not until after a chase.
“Took a little longer than I thought,” said Raymond.
Sandra said they started dating in December around Christmas time. Raymond quickly knew Sandra was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his. They married that following August.
The Hickmans, however, took a little longer to come to that conclusion.
They first started dating in their teens.
“We went around the corner to a four-way stop and when we stopped, she leaned over and kissed me,” said Harry as he recalls their first date. “Scared me death... I had never been with a girl by myself.”
However, life took them in different directions. Carol went off to college and Harry joined the military.
Both eventually married and had children with other people. Unfortunately, Harry’s first wife passed, and Carol eventually divorced her first husband. It was almost 10 years later when they reconnected.
“He came and I stood at that big window and said I got a divorce,” said Carol.
Both couples shared very different love stories, but the ending is the same.
“I can remember walking up the driveway to her house and she’d come out on the side porch,” said Raymond. “I looked at her and said this girl is pretty.”
The Nettles and the Hickmans want every young couple to know that while the road may not be easy, the results are always worth it.
“The things that we embrace, the patience with each other, forgiveness, listening to each and each other’s problems and where he is and where I am... we’re one," said Sandra. “We’re not two people. We’re one.”
