Capital murder convict back in court for an unusual reason

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hubert Patrick Anderson was back in Jackson County court Friday, one day after being convicted of capital murder in the killing of Donta Banks two years ago. Anderson was sentenced Thursday to life without parole for that crime. Friday, he was also sentenced as a habitual offender, an unusual move. Underlying all this is concern from prosecutors about continuing efforts to weaken habitual offender laws in the state.
Anderson and his court-appointed attorney spoke very little standing before Judge Dale Harkey. Before his trial began, prosecutors filed motions to have him sentenced as a habitual offender because of his four previous felony convictions. This was a way to ensure he would spend a long time in prison, no matter what the outcome of the trial.
“If he had been entitled to a lesser offense instruction, which he was not, but we never know how those things are going to develop through trial," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "So it was to ensure that he would be held accountable for the maximum amount of time available.”
She added that criminal justice reform in the state continues to be a concern for prosecutors when it comes to habitual offenders.
“The lawmakers, a big part of the budget is the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and so they are taking steps to reduce that budget, which includes reducing the prison population. As a prosecutor, the people who need to be in jail are the habitual offenders, violent offenders, sexual predators and that’s what we’re going to continue to do," McIlrath said.
Too many bills and too little reading continues to be a challenge.
“I think it’s one of those provisions that gets thrown into a really big bill and maybe not given as much thought about it as it ought to be," she said.
Every year, bills to water down habitual offender laws are filed in the legislature, and every year, prosecutors fight back.
“Well, it continues to be one of those elements of criminal justice reform that the prosecutors are adamantly against the particular aspect of it. Because when individuals continually and repeatedly offend in our communities, they need to be treated as such. They have demonstrated that they will not follow the law," McIlrath concluded.
In Anderson’s case, it’s a moot point. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The legislative bill that would have watered down habitual offender penalties in the state has died for this session, but prosecutors are certain it will come up again next year.
