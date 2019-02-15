Bel Aire Elementary principal puckers up to kiss a pig

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A principal puckered up for a good cause Thursday.
Bel Aire Elementary School set a goal to raise more than $2,000 for the Making Strides Against Cancer campaign.
If they met that goal, Principal Ann Hardy said she’d kiss a pig.
“We raised $2,255 for the Making Strides Against Cancer campaign. The teacher who had the most feathers, they received a pie in the face," Hardy said. "And if we met our goal, I had to kiss a pig.”
Thursday, students and staff were treated to a pink pep rally to celebrate their accomplishment.
The elementary school has met their goal for the last three years in a row. Fundraisers ranged from decorating teacher’s turkeys with feathers, pencil sales and coin donations into the “coin bottle.”
Thursday’s event was attended my many cancer “overcomers” in the community. Kathy Stringer, a 34-year veteran of the school, arranged the event.
“Hopefully with all the survivors we had here today they know that it’s not the end. If they or a family member gets it it’s not necessarily the end." Stringer said. "So I believe they saw that today with all our survivors here and our overcomers.”
