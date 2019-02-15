Bel Aire Elementary principal puckers up to kiss a pig

Valentine's Day: Bel-Aire principal kisses a pig; Gautier seniors have a sock hop
By Chet Landry | February 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:35 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A principal puckered up for a good cause Thursday.

Bel Aire Elementary School set a goal to raise more than $2,000 for the Making Strides Against Cancer campaign.

If they met that goal, Principal Ann Hardy said she’d kiss a pig.

“We raised $2,255 for the Making Strides Against Cancer campaign. The teacher who had the most feathers, they received a pie in the face," Hardy said. "And if we met our goal, I had to kiss a pig.”

Thursday, students and staff were treated to a pink pep rally to celebrate their accomplishment.

The elementary school has met their goal for the last three years in a row. Fundraisers ranged from decorating teacher’s turkeys with feathers, pencil sales and coin donations into the “coin bottle.”

Thursday’s event was attended my many cancer “overcomers” in the community. Kathy Stringer, a 34-year veteran of the school, arranged the event.

“Hopefully with all the survivors we had here today they know that it’s not the end. If they or a family member gets it it’s not necessarily the end." Stringer said. "So I believe they saw that today with all our survivors here and our overcomers.”

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.