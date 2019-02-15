Active shooter reported in suburban Chicago business

(Gray News) - There’s an active shooting situation at a business in southwest Aurora, IL, multiple outlets are reporting.
There’s a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, WLS reports. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.
The nearby Holy Angels Catholic School is on lockdown, the station reports.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
