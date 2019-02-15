Active shooter reported in suburban Chicago business

Police are responding to an active shooter at business in suburban Chicago.
By Ed Payne | February 15, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 2:39 PM

(Gray News) - There’s an active shooting situation at a business in southwest Aurora, IL, multiple outlets are reporting.

There’s a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, WLS reports. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.

The nearby Holy Angels Catholic School is on lockdown, the station reports.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

