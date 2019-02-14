WLOX Editorial: The Feds owe the damages

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Federal Government hurt some local school systems. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State and the Mississippi Attorney General, the Feds damaged eight thousand acres of state land set aside to benefit public education.
But this didn’t happen just yesterday. The Mississippi land was set aside 200 years ago. The damage happened six decades ago when an old river control structure diverted more water from the Atchafalaya River to the Mississippi River to prevent flooding in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The diversion resulted in flooding of the public land in Mississippi.
Some schools typically get the proceeds of timber sales, leases and more on that land. The state wants $25 million in damages for the school districts affected.
We agree. The Feds owe the damages. We don’t know why the state waited so long to file a claim. But there is no doubt the Federal Government has done us wrong, again.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.