Valentine’s Day Thursday will be mild and dry

High pressure keeps us dry again today. But, some high cirrus clouds will be rolling in from the west. After a chilly morning in the 40s and perhaps 30s, expect a quick warm up with daytime highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight brings mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s. South winds off the Gulf of Mexico will bring us an even warmer pattern tomorrow into the weekend with highs into the 70s. But, there will also be a spotty rain shower or two as we tap into moisture off the Gulf as well. Still looks like we may see some scattered showers early next week with a stalled front across the region.