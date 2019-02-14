Students treated to special Valentine’s Day lunch at Woolmarket school

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -The Harrison County School district has launched a new program called Lunch with the Chef. It’s designed to treat students to a special meal and teach them about table etiquette.
The Valentine’s Day edition of Lunch with the Chef was held at North Woolmarket Middle and Elementary School on Thursday.
Chef Craig Ferguson, HCSD Area Nutrition Manager, served a special lunch to some extra special students at the school.
“The kids absolutely love it. You can see their bright, smiling faces. We’ve made them very happy and to have some personal service. This also gives us an opportunity to interact with the students. We enjoy that so much. We’re trying to do something special and unique,” Ferguson said.
The 10 students were chosen through a random drawing that included the names of all students who have perfect cafeteria attendance. The Valentine’s Day culinary affair was billed as a fancy lunch.
“We thought it would be fun to have lunch with a chef and have it on real plates,” said Principal Alison Morgan, who ate with the students.
The menu included soup, salad, roast beef and other delicacies that go beyond the typical school cafeteria fare. The kids were brought up on stage to sit at a table that put them under the spotlight.
The district will keep coming up with creative things for the Lunch with the Chef program. What might be next? Maybe a Sunday style brunch.
The Lunch with the Chef program will be held at a different school in the district once a month.
