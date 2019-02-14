State of the Saints with Zach Strief

“A lot goes in to getting to a Super Bowl, a lot goes in to getting deep into the playoffs. But, in terms of talent, ability, coaching staff in place to get them there, there’s no reason why they can’t," Strief said. "I think they’d like to add another pass catching option or a tight end, but really what I think they’re gonna do is bring in depth. They’re gonna bring in competition, so that’s a good place to be if you’re a Saints fan. They’re not looking for a bunch of starters. I think they’re looking to improve the back end of your roster.”