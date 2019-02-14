Schooner spreads love, Shuckers season tickets

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Schooner, the Biloxi Shuckers mascot, showered his admirers Thursday with season tickets, candy and flowers that made Valentine’s Day a little more special for some very lucky people.
Schooner made the rounds all over the area, including several businesses including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. It’s his annual trek around town to deliver Biloxi Shuckers season tickets and a little bit more.
"Schooner loves giving out flowers, and I would way he’s partial to any of the crawfish boils we have, but I don’t think we have any of those today,” said Garrett Greene, Biloxi Shuckers play-by-play man. “But also, just giving out tickets to the folks as part of the Valentine’s Day packages that they’ve bought. Just making sure they’ve come out to enjoy the games.”
