Scholar Athlete of the Week: Logan Tanner proves to be a leader on and off the field

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - Logan Tanner is a standout ballplayer. However, most people don’t know that his excellence on the field walks hand in hand with his great grades.
“Got to have good grades to get through. Got to have good grades to play," Tanner said. "Definitely got to have good grades to get to college.”
It is something he has achieved, considering he is signed to play SEC baseball for Mississippi State University next season.
“It’s awesome, you know. I get to go to my dream school and get to represent George County and the Coast, and it is just a blessing,” Tanner said.
Tanner has been a starter for the baseball team since freshman year, and Coach Brandon Davis loves what he brings to the team.
“Logan just loves to compete and have the ball in his hand when it is time to win the game," Davis said. "He loves to be at the plate, or he loves for a runner to be on first and hope they run. He wants to be that guy.”
There seems to be something special about Tanner. Teammates agreed, including Ethan Coleman, who admitted he considered him a brother.
“I grew up without a mom or dad, and I have a brother that I don’t live with," Coleman said. "So, Logan kinda took the brother role, and he’s always been there. If I need help with something, I ask, and he’s there no questions asked. He’s just a really good guy to be friends with.”
Stance McLeod is another teammate that knows Tanner will always have his back on the field, and more importantly, in the classroom.
“He’s just a genius to me. He is like really smart. He helps me with homework all the time," McLeod said.
McLeod and Tanner were friends already due to baseball. However, they bonded even further over the popular video game “Fortnite.” Unsurprisingly, Tanner excels in the virtual realm as well. Yet when asked what Tanner’s biggest strength is, McLeod went a different route.
"He’s just a leader, I guess you could say,” McLeod said.
The senior catcher and pitcher hopes to use that leadership to earn the Rebels a chance at redemption.
“We have lost three of the last four state championships, and this year we plan to hit better," Tanner said. "We’ve been hitting a lot in the fall and spring, and we’re just preparing to go back to State and win it.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.