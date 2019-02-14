Road closures announced ahead of Ocean Springs Mardi Gras parades

Revelers at last year's Elks Parade in Ocean Springs enjoy the carnival season. (Source: WLOX)
February 14, 2019 at 2:46 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 2:46 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs has announced road closures in downtown ahead of the Elks and Krewe Unique Mardi Gras parades on Saturday.

The parades begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, with barricades being placed beginning at noon.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Porter Avenue from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue from Porter Avenue to Government Street
  • Government Street from Washington Avenue to Holcomb Boulevard

Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from U.S. 90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street. Roads will reopen at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Parking on private property will not be allowed. Towing will be a measure of last resort, and the City of Ocean Springs will only do so once all measures of contacting a vehicle’s owner have been exhausted.

For the full schedule of parades and their routes this Mardi Gras season, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.

