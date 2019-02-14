Road closures announced ahead of Ocean Springs Mardi Gras parades

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs has announced road closures in downtown ahead of the Elks and Krewe Unique Mardi Gras parades on Saturday.
The parades begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, with barricades being placed beginning at noon.
The following streets will be closed:
- Porter Avenue from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue from Porter Avenue to Government Street
- Government Street from Washington Avenue to Holcomb Boulevard
Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from U.S. 90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street. Roads will reopen at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Parking on private property will not be allowed. Towing will be a measure of last resort, and the City of Ocean Springs will only do so once all measures of contacting a vehicle’s owner have been exhausted.
For the full schedule of parades and their routes this Mardi Gras season, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.
