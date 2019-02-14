Revenge porn bill passes MS Senate

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - What’s being called a revenge porn bill has passed the Mississippi Senate. SB 2528 would create civil and criminal penalties for sharing “intimate visual material."
The bill defines that as material that shows a person with their intimate parts exposed or engaged in sexual conduct.
Sen. Sally Doty, of Brookhaven, filed the bill and warns young people to be careful about what’s on their phone. The bill also covers “sextortion” or extortion. That would be when someone gets the intimate photos intended to remain private and then threatens to publish them.
Finally, there is a section that addresses sexting. Doty noted that the bill would have those matters stay in youth court.
Doty said she saw other states had the law and read some articles about egregious situations, but since introducing the bill has had several women contact her.
The bill now moves to the House for more discussion.
