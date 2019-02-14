Prosecution rests in murder trial of Hubert Anderson

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Prosecutors have rested in the murder trial of Hubert Anderson, the man accused of killing 29-year-old Donta Banks, dumping his body in Jackson County, and later leading police on a high-speed chase through a Biloxi neighborhood.
Anderson's trial began Tuesday morning in Jackson County. By noon Thursday, both sides had rested their cases and the jury were sent into deliberations.
Anderson, along with co-defendant Rita Johnston, were both charged with capital murder in Banks' death. Johnston pleaded guilty several weeks ago.
According to authorities, the pair shot and killed Banks early March 22, 2016, dumping his body at the end of a dirt road in the Fontainebleau area of Jackson County, near St. Andrews. A sheriff's deputy discovered Banks' body while patrolling the area near Cook Street.
Jackson County investigators said Anderson had known Donta Banks for a few months. After authorities identified Banks and talked to family, they learned Banks had just received a tax refund of about $5,000, and spent $3,000 of it on a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica SUV.
A few hours later, the SUV was spotted by Biloxi police. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and eventually crashed the SUV into a house in Lackland Drive in the Sunkist neighborhood. Johnston was arrested at the crash site. Anderson was arrested a short distance away hiding under a carport on Popp’s Ferry Road.
Anderson and Johnston are each facing life without parole or the death penalty in the capital murder case. Although Johnston already pleaded guilty, her sentencing was deferred until after Anderson’s trial, which she testified at earlier this week.
