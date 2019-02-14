Heart Gallery brings attention to children waiting to be adopted

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is using Valentine’s Day to spread some love for children who are waiting for forever families.
CPS says the department finalized 647 adoptions last year but hundreds of children are still waiting to be adopted.
The Heart Gallery is one of the ways CPS is putting a face on the need for adoptive families. The gallery features pictures of children who are legally free for adoption.
The department says these kids are dreaming of finding permanent homes and families who will open their arms and hearts to them.
The Heart Gallery is set up for a special showing at the State Capitol for the rest of the week.
Requirements for adopting a child in MDCPS custody:
- Legally single persons or legally married couples
- Applicants must be at least 21-years-old
- Families and individuals whose income and insurance are sufficient to meet the additional needs of an adopted child
- Individuals who meet accepted emotional intellectual and psychological standards to be good parents.
For families or individuals interested in adoption, MDCPS can assist by providing legal counsel and other financial supports. For more information, call 1-800-821-9157 or click here to see more children featured in the Heart Gallery.
