Zach Strief gives back to Team Gleason, with an assist from South Mississippi

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - When former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief became a part owner of Port Orleans Brewing Company, one of his big goals was to help give back to important causes in the area.
On his latest effort, he got an assist from South Mississippi.
Strief, along with representatives from Port Orleans and F.E.B. Distributing, presented a check worth $5,000 to Team Gleason Tuesday afternoon at the D’Iberville Buffalo Wild Wings, raised entirely through sales of Port Orleans’ Gleason IPA here in South Mississippi.
At the ceremony, Strief announced he will also be personally matching the donation dollar for dollar. The money will go to Saints legend Steve Gleason and his nation-wide fight against ALS.
“Man, there’s so many great causes in the city of New Orleans that we could try to help, no one better than Team Gleason, the work they do," Strief told WLOX. "Obviously, Steve being a personal friend of mine, being able to do something with them is really special to us. The state of Mississippi has supported this so much more than we anticipated. We really thought it would be Louisiana-driven, and Mississippi has stepped up to the plate.”
Port Orleans will total the entire amount of money raised through Gleason IPA sales and present the donations to Gleason personally Monday at the brewery’s tap room in New Orleans.
