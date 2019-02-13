The sun is here to stay today

What a gorgeous day! We’ll stay sunny through the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. A few more clouds may move in tonight, and lows will be in the upper 40s right along the coast. Inland areas will reach the low 40s.
Valentine’s Day is looking nice with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible on Friday, but rain chances remain slim. Highs will be near 70.
We’ll be in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday with a very small chance for rain. A few more showers are possible on President’s Day with highs in the mid 60s.
