South Mississippi Strong: The History of the 100 Men Hall

“In 1894, 12 civil-minded African American men in Bay St. Louis organized to form a benevolent society, and it was to help people bury their dead, help people with medical needs and also with schooling or whatever the community needed. It was a time... it was the Jim Crow south, so there were lots of dark forces opposing the sort of general good living of the African American community. They didn’t have access to burial insurance or medical insurance or anything like that. So, they organized, and a lot of people put their money into a pot, but in order to add to the treasury, they invited musicians to play," Rachel Dangermond, current owner of the hall, said.