Senior Dance Series gets festive with a Valentine’s Day spin

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day may be reason enough to take a turn on the dance floor. The Senior Sweetheart Soiree at Climb CDC’s Family Enrichment Center is this week’s senior citizen dance program.
“Today we are hosting our senior sweetheart soiree," said Program Coordinator Christopher Mosley. “It’s in conjunction with our weekly senior dance series, and today’s event was more so geared toward again giving them a fun activity around the holiday season with Valentine’s Day.”
While the merengue was on Wednesday’s lesson plan, Dance Instructor Sean Pittman said that the dance series intrigues him as in instructor because it is about so much more than just the steps and choreography.
“It helps your intellectual capacity. Again, it’s something physical to do, an activity to get involved in. It’s also very social. So it’s the social interaction and connection that’s also very important," Pittman said.
While community engagement varies depending on the type of event hosted, attendee Dorothy Prior said that these classes are the highlight of her week.
“We’re here trying to maintain our wellness, keep moving, doing things to keep us out of the doctor’s office," she said. “We’re here to fellowship and to show love to one another.”
It’s a love and fellowship that Dorothy said is her fuel for the soul.
