Sending smiles to seniors this Valentine’s Day

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love and that’s what an Ocean Springs grocery store is hoping to do.
Rouse’s Supermarket has teamed up with Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center to deliver more than 100 gifts to seniors this Valentine’s Day. For some of those seniors, this is very special.
“You get a postcard, I love you from somebody and you’re lifted up,” said Lynn Rouse, one of the center’s residents. “It’s really great for the morale of residents.”
The director of the rehab center says this outreach by Rouse’s really means a lot.
“We’re very fortunate to have that community outreach and have Rouse’s extend this opportunity,” said director Kyle Lewis. “It just means the world to a lot of the residents.”
For Rouse’s manager and employees, reaching out to the rehab center is another way for the store to give back to the community.
“We just want to get the community involved in everything that we can,” said Rouse’s manager Chuck Clark. “It’s just something that is very imperative that we can do, reach out and say we’re here for you.”
You can still help the store put smiles on the faces of seniors this Valentine’s Day. Outside the store, there is a tree full of heart-shaped doilies. Take it to the register and pay $15.99. On Valentine’s Day, residents at Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center will receive flowers, candy, and a nice heart-shaped balloon, all thanks to your generous gift.
