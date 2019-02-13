Senate passes bill banning abortions when fetal heartbeat detected

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - According to Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, the state Senate has passed legislation that prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
“A beating heart means life has begun and should be protected,” said Lt. Gov. Reeves. “This bill is another step in our work to make Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child.”
Governor Phil Bryant also tweeted in support of the bill.
Senate Bill 2116, which provides exemption for cases of medical emergencies, will now head to the House for consideration.
The bill is sponsored by Senators Angela Hill, R-Picayune, and Chris Caughman, R-Mendenhall.
