Prep Roundup: Biloxi boys, Stone girls highlight day two of District Tournaments

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - After seeing their 27-game win streak snapped at the hands of Harrison Central in their regular season finale, the Biloxi head coach Seber Windham wanted his team to put the loss behind them and focus on the first step toward their ultimate goal of a state championship: the Region 8-6A Tournament.
After tipping things off Tuesday against Hancock, it was pretty clear the Indians had received the message.
Biloxi (28-1) led Hancock 42-4 at halftime before taking their foot off the gas, beating the Hawks 63-31. In the other 8-6A game from Bert Jenkins Gymnasium, the Lady Indians beat Gulfport 45-29.
Over in the Region 7-6A Tournament at St. Martin, the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds held off D’Iberville 37-30, while the St. Martin boys advance to Friday’s championship game with a 46-42 win over Ocean Springs.
Stone defended homecourt in the Region 8-5A Tournament, as the Lady Cats (24-1) beat Long Beach 58-23, while the Stone boys handled West Harrison 50-39. The West Harrison girls had better luck on the night, beating Gautier 51-37.
Meanwhile, Kaleb Marks turned in a performance of a lifetime for the Long Beach boys, draining a 75-foot buzzer-beater in overtime to lift the Bearcats to a 38-35 overtime win over Gautier. The victory clinches a state playoff berth for the top-seeded Bearcats, who will play for the tournament championship on Friday.
Over at Bay High for the Region 8-4A Tournament, the Moss Point boys beat East Central 39-28, Pass Christian held off Vancleave 49-41, and the Lady Bulldogs handled Bay High 30-16.
