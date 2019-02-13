OS heavy equipment theft solved with the help of technology

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -Technology can sometimes be both a blessing and a curse, but in this case, check the blessing category. High-tech helped Ocean Springs police solve a crime in just one day.
What was stolen was a Bobcat worth $60,000 from an Ocean Springs construction site. Surveillance video kicked off the investigation for Capt. William Jackson with the OSPD.
“We reviewed video from this adjoining business, the Circle K there, and we saw a white Ford pickup truck with a trailer, load the Bobcat on the back of the trailer and take away with it," Jackson said.
Then he said technology really took over.
“The victim made the call to the police department and said ‘I have a GPS on my Bobcat’, and I was like, this was the first time in 30 something years I’ve been doing this, a GPS on a piece of construction equipment," Jackson said.
From there, it was easy to find the Bobcat.
“We went out there and sure enough, we found the equipment and the location it was pinging from,” Jackson explained.
Police arrested William Garlock, who confessed to the theft. When police showed up at Garlock’s residence in extreme east Jackson County in the Franklin Creek area, he was a little surprised when they came knocking on his door, according to Jackson.
“Then he wanted to know, how did you know to come out to my house at that location," Jackson said. "I didn’t tell him anything. I just let him think about it.”
For construction supervisor Steve Poynor, getting the Bobcat back is good news.
“I was glad that the manufacturer started doing that. It was easier for it to be solved when equipment is stolen," Poynor said.
With technology controlling so much of our lives now, Poynor has a message for any would be criminals.
“If you’re going to do it, you’re going to get caught. That’s all there is to it," he said.
William Garlock is being held in the Jackson County jail under a $25,000 bond.
By the way, police said there were two other stolen Bobcats on the property, and they are trying to locate the owners.
