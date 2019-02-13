Miss. Senate passes bill banning those under 18 from tanning beds

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from using a tanning bed.
The bill, which passed the Senate on Wednesday, states that any tanning facility or operator that allows a person under the age of 18 to use a tanning device will face denial, suspension or revocation of its registration and be subject to fines of up to $500.
In addition, every facility owner would be required to post a notice from the Mississippi State Department of Health stating how to report a violation and require a photo ID to indicate the person is at least 18 years of age.
The bill now moves to the state House of Representatives.
