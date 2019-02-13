FBI releases drawings by Samuel Little of his alleged victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released 16 drawings by Samuel Little based on his memories of his victims.
At the time of his arrested, Little claimed he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide spanning nearly four decades. Little even admitted to having victims on the Gulf Coast.
One Jackson County victim has remain unidentified, but a drawing released by the FBI might help authorities find out who she might have been.
Lt. Darren Versiga with Pascagoula Police has been working on several of Little’s cold cases and has seen this drawing before.
The FBI said it’s a victim who was killed in Pascagoula in 1977 and worked at Ingalls, which matches descriptions of a cold case of a body found in December of 1977.
Versiga said when asked about the drawing, Little couldn’t recall drawing it and then said he was unsatisfied with what it looked like.
Little has drawn many portraits of his victims. Family of another victim from Gulfport, Tina Taylor, said a sketch he draw looks just like her.
If you or anyone you know has a family member, friend or acquaintance that matches this description and went missing in 1977, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.