Cool, clear, and dry for Wednesday

A drier pattern for today with high pressure in control, allowing for fair and tranquil conditions. It has been a chilly morning in the 40s and some 30s inland. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 60s and a gentle northeasterly breeze. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Winds off the Gulf will make it warmer for Valentine’s Day Thursday and Friday with highs approaching 70 degrees. We will probably stay on the warm side this weekend with a slight chance for showers on Saturday and a chance for showers on Sunday. A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast region by early next week but the latest long-range model projections are in disagreement about if this front will actually bring cooler air or not. The upper pattern early next week shows a big trough out west which means we should be stuck under southwesterly flow aloft in the Gulf Coast region. This would mean the front could stall over our region next week leading to a stretch of warm and wet days.