Board approves next phase for The Sands

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Sands in Ocean Springs will move forward after the Board of Aldermen February 5 voted 6-1 to approve the sketch plat phase of 57 attached townhomes.
The board must approve two more phases before construction will begin again on Front Beach at Martin Avenue. The original plan included 41 detached townhomes, but neighbors filed a lawsuit saying that didn’t follow code for the area.
“I think there’s a market for the attached buildings. We’re going to make it as beautiful as it can possibly be if it were attached. What it’s going to do though is it’s going to bring the price point down, so more people can afford them. Before, just because of the location, the price point has to be relatively high. Our minimum was somewhere around $475,000. Now, we can probably get it down to the high $300,000 to have an attached townhomes down there," said Mike Butler with Butler Homes.
“There’s no doubt that this property is going to sell. It’s a beautiful piece of property. Everybody loves Ocean Springs. I love Ocean Springs. I’m not a developer. I’m a custom home builder, and the only reason I wanted to do this development is because of the location and how beautiful it would be,” he explained.
Butler said the best case scenario is the final plat will be approved and construction will begin again in about 90 days. However he suspects the neighbors will file another lawsuit to stop that process.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.