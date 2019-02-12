Prep Roundup: Gulf Coast All-Star Soccer & Gulfport’s District Matchup

On the hardwood, the Division 8-6A Basketball Tournament took place at Gulfport High School where the Admirals hosted Harrison Central to begin postseason play. The Red Rebels and Admirals were evenly matched after the first quarter, with a tie score of 12-12, but Gulfport would go on a 18-6 run in the second to lead 31-18 at halftime. Down the stretch, the Admirals’ offense overwhelmed the Rebels, going on a 11-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, but Harrison Central went on a run themselves to cut the deficit down to 12 with two minutes remaining in the game. Gulfport was able to hold off the Rebels’ late surge and win 59 to 43.