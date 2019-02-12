Prep Roundup: Gulf Coast All-Star Soccer & Gulfport’s District Matchup

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As an encore to soccer season coming to a close on the coast, the 2nd annual Gulf Coast All-Star Soccer game took place at Gautier High School.
The selected all-stars were featured in two games - one for girls and the other for boys - and the players ranged from grade levels 9th through 12th.
In the girls game, the East took the early lead as George County’s Brooke Tanner sent a strike through the net and later, St. Patrick’s Jessica Harrison links with Vancleave’s Sydney Salter for another score to put the East up 2-0. The West squad got on the board eventually and shutout the East for the remainder of the game, but were unable to tie at two as the East take the 2-1 victory. George County’s Chloe Strickland won Defensive MVP and Vancleave’s Sydney Salter took home Offensive MVP.
On the hardwood, the Division 8-6A Basketball Tournament took place at Gulfport High School where the Admirals hosted Harrison Central to begin postseason play. The Red Rebels and Admirals were evenly matched after the first quarter, with a tie score of 12-12, but Gulfport would go on a 18-6 run in the second to lead 31-18 at halftime. Down the stretch, the Admirals’ offense overwhelmed the Rebels, going on a 11-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, but Harrison Central went on a run themselves to cut the deficit down to 12 with two minutes remaining in the game. Gulfport was able to hold off the Rebels’ late surge and win 59 to 43.
Gulfport advances and will play the Biloxi-Hancock winner Friday night at 7:30 in the championship game.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.