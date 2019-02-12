Ole Miss football forced to vacate 33 wins over six seasons

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss will vacate 33 total football wins from six seasons between 2010 and 2016.
According to athletic director, Ross Bjork, it’s for fielding ineligible players.
Ole Miss received the sanctions after being accused of 15 Level I violations under Coach Hugh Freeze.
The NCAA panel on Infractions said the school lacked institutional control and fostered, “an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting.”
The Rebels will vacate four wins from 2010, two from 2011, seven from 2012, seven from 2013, eight from 2014 and five from 2016.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.