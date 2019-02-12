Gautier mayor gives updates on projects in the works

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, Gautier residents broke bread with Mayor Phil Torjusen as he gave an update on some big projects underway.
"We’ve got really good employees and a real good council, and we’re all working on the same vision,” Torjusen said.
That vision for Gautier, the city that calls itself Nature’s Playground, includes a list of items ranging from economic development to infrastructure to quality of life.
"We've got a lot of energy going on several different projects, and we're starting to see the result of that,” he added.
One is the old Kmart location, where a call center will soon set up shop along with 250 jobs.
There's also planned future development of what was Singing River Mall. Torjusen says those two projects highlight a development renaissance of sorts in areas all over the city.
“This economy is good. People are looking, and we’re going to work that out,” he said.
As far as road construction goes, Torjusen says the widening of Martin Bluff Road is a key component in the city's infrastructure moving forward.
"Some of the projects are going to take a little bit longer, but we’ve got other things going on in the process while we’re doing those also,” Torjusen said.
Like continued work with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's Jackson County Campus to make Gautier what he calls a mini college town of sorts.
"I kind of look at this as our time,” he added.
