Lucedale man to spend 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of children

GREENE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Lucedale man will spend the next 40 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing children.
Roger Holliman, 62, was sentenced Monday to two counts of sexual battery. Prosecutors say the victim was eight years old when the abuse began. During the course of the investigation, authorities also discovered two other girls who had been abused by Holliman. Holliman confessed to the crimes, said prosecutors.
“The sexual abuse of these children...is unimaginable and these children should be commended for bravely coming forward," said district attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "One cannot fathom the courage it takes for a child to tell about being abused. Our children, the most innocent and vulnerable members of society, deserve to be safe... Childhood sexual abuse steals youthful innocence and affects the child for the rest of their life. The depravity of the abuse in this case warrants this 40 year day-for-day sentence. I hope this sentence sends a message to child predators that they are not going to get away with abusing our kids. My office will continue to prosecute child predators to the fullest extent of the law.”
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Holliman to serve concurrent sentences for a total of 40 years, which will be served day-for-day. Holliman was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, as well as $100 to the crime victims compensation fund and all court costs.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release from prison.
“I hope the knowledge that the defendant will never be free to hurt another child aids in the healing process," said assistant district attorney George Huffman. "I commend the bravery of these young victims in coming forward with their abuse. I also commend the efforts of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to see that justice was served in this case.”
Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
