Lucedale man to spend 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of children

“The sexual abuse of these children...is unimaginable and these children should be commended for bravely coming forward," said district attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "One cannot fathom the courage it takes for a child to tell about being abused. Our children, the most innocent and vulnerable members of society, deserve to be safe... Childhood sexual abuse steals youthful innocence and affects the child for the rest of their life. The depravity of the abuse in this case warrants this 40 year day-for-day sentence. I hope this sentence sends a message to child predators that they are not going to get away with abusing our kids. My office will continue to prosecute child predators to the fullest extent of the law.”