Jackson Co. police chase ends in front of Walmart

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A seemingly normal traffic stop turned into a police chase Monday night after police say the driver of a vehicle refused to stop.
Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the chase happened around 7 p.m. on I-10 west of Hwy 57. According to Ezell, an officer with the Metro Task Force tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and wouldn’t stop. Ezell says he drove into Vancleave and then came back down to the Ocean Springs Walmart.
There were two people in the car.
Ezell says the driver stopped the car and the pair ran into the Walmart. They were arrested without incident.
The driver is being charged with felony pursuit. Other charges may be pending.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.