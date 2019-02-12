Hattiesburg family says U.S. Postal Service carrier sprays their dog

"Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. As soon as we became aware, management contacted the pet’s owner. We are currently gathering details about this incident and reviewing the matter. The United States Postal Service takes very seriously the safety of our employees. A total of 6,244 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2017 and our carriers may use dog repellent to maintain their safety. The repellent consists of 0.35 percent oleoresin capsicum (extract of cayenne pepper) and 99.65 percent mineral oil propelled by an inert gas contained in an aerosol spray can. Within 10 to 15 minutes, the effect of the repellent will wear off, and the dog will return to normal. The repellent leaves a yellow stain on the dog’s hair, which is removable by washing. This coloration helps identify an animal if a check for rabies is necessary. The repellent has undergone extensive laboratory and field tests. Veterinarians have thoroughly examined it and have stated that it is safe, effective, and a very humane method of controlling animals. A Postal Service field test showed the repellent to have a high degree of effectiveness in controlling attacking animals.