Showers & t-storms today, clearer and dry tonight

Morning fog will be possible due to a moist air mass still in place across coastal Mississippi. A cold front will move through the region this morning. A few strong thunderstorms could occur with this front. But severe, damaging, weather is not anticipated. The main concern with any stronger thunderstorms would be gusty winds to near 40 mph. By this evening, the rain will be done. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 40s and upper 30s overnight. On Wednesday, it’ll be dry and sunny with seasonable temperatures. But, we’ll warm up again on Valentine’s Day Thursday and Friday. Then, a cold front tries to move in around Friday and could cool us down a tad for the weekend.