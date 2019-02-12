Court documents: Saucier shooter claims self defense, says boy’s death was accidental

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) - According to court documents, Billy Roberts, 34, says he shot David Garcia, 20, in self defense and says he didn’t realize the two-year-old boy was in the room during the shooting.
Roberts was arrested Saturday night after police responded to a shooting at a home in Saucier. When officers arrived they found the two people dead from gunshot wounds.
According to the affidavit, Roberts told officials he shot Garcia in self defense after the two started arguing about Garcia’s child.
The document says Roberts told investigators he restrained Garcia multiple times to calm him down, but Garcia continued to attack him. Roberts then says he went to his bedroom and locked the door, but Garcia began banging on the door attempting to get inside the bedroom, verbally threatening to kill him. The affidavit says Roberts then told investigators Garcia broke through the door, came around the wall to the bathroom and shouted he was going to kill him.
Roberts told investigators he shot Garcia not realizing the child was on the bed or had been shot.
According to the document, Roberts said in the process of leaving the room, he noticed Garcia on the floor at the bedroom doorway and shot him again to “be certain he was deceased to eliminate any threat of having another altercation”.
Roberts is facing first degree murder and manslaughter charges, both felony offenses.
