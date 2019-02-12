Breezy and turning colder tonight

We will see clearing skies tonight, and it will be turning colder and breezy. You will want a coat as you head outside in the overnight and morning hours. Lows will fall into the upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast.
You will also need your sunglasses for Wednesday though because high pressure will keep the clouds away for the day. Highs will be seasonable in the low 60s.
Valentine’s Day Thursday will bring back the clouds and warmer temps, but we are not expecting rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Friday, rain chances increase to a slight chance, but we’ll warm up near 70. Rain chances stay low through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. We could see more rain continue into the next work week.